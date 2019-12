ہیپی برتھ ڈے ’ماہرہ خان ‘

View this post on Instagram

Aaaah, thank you @loreal for bringing together such amazing and inspiring women. Each one pumping the other, patting each other on the back. Time and again I realize that we all are the same.. discussing our children, our lives, careers, our vulnerabilities.. and its these shared experiences that make us feel like we are all in this together. And together we are stronger! Was so proud to represent my country at this platform. So much love and gratitude to have been part of this ️ @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @thevalgarland @stephanelancien @lorealpakistan #lorealparis #lorealpfw #karlxloreal