رابی پیرزادہ اور سارہ چوہدری لمبے عرصے بعد ایک ساتھ

View this post on Instagram

‪میں اور سارہ چوہدری ایک لمبے عرصے بعد ایک ساتھ‬ ‪We started our journey together in showbiz, then she left for Allah, and I didn’t,Allah made me follow His path too*and we are together again. ⁦‪#sarachaudhry‬⁩ i wish I could learn Deen more. I am on my way, slow but steady. ‬