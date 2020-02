پاکستان کی انیتا کریم نے ملک کا نام روشن کردیا

View this post on Instagram

Alhumdulillah ️ I would like to thank my coach and team mates at @fairtextrainingcenter for helping me and working hard with me. Thank you to coach @dj_actionjackson for the amazing wrestling sessions. I have just started and am getting better everyday. My brothers @jimi_pitbull92 and @mark.abelardo for strength & conditioning sessions and the mental boost. My training partners @denicezamboanga @jennyhuangmma @noelle.grandjean @wondergirlfairtex for making me constantly work. Not to forget the #onewarriorseries family, @bashirahmadofficial and @richacefranklin for giving me the opportunity to get out there and represent my Gilgit-Baltistan Pakistan! Thank you @marieruumet for the fight, you are a warrior. Every single person that has supported me; thank you all! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #fairtexfightteam #teamfightfortress #onechampionship #girlpower #pakistanigirl #hunzaigirl #anitakarim #wmma #ows #mma #femalefighter #femalefighters #fairtex #fairtexthailand #pakistan #hunza #gilgitbaltistan