کاش یہ لمحہ یہاں ہی رُک جائے، صبور علی

They say time flies, but I wish time could stop at this particular moment when I was getting you ready for your nikkah, reminded me of all the memories I have shared with you in of our time together, as much as I wanted you to stay, I knew that you will still be my guiding star, my protector and my big bully sister I will miss you Sajla ️ @mahamiqbalbosan @zainabsalmanstudio @alijaverijewelers