ثنا جاوید کا اپنی والدہ کیلئے جذباتی پیغام

Mothers are the best, they dress us up with all the love and purity of their hearts and love taking pictures of us. here I'm wearing my favorite traditional Hyderabadi(Deccan) kharha duppata that my mommy stitched for me. Love you Ammi for being the best stylist I've ever had. We love clinging on to our mothers as kids and here I'm a little sad cause my mommy put me down to take a picture when all I wanted was to be in her arms. I still get sad everytime I'm away from her while working. Let's cherish our mothers like we used to as kids and may our mothers live a million trillion years with health and happiness. Ameen