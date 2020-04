عامر لیاقت کی بچا ہوا کھانا جانوروں کو کھلانے کی اپیل

View this post on Instagram

Due to the #lockdowneffect , #StrayAnimals have been affected as all marriage halls/restaurants/hotels are closed, they have no place to eat.I request all to feed the stray with leftovers or proper food(if you can afford)these animals are our responsibility as they live among us. #strayanimals #animals #animalrights #covid19 #feedthestray #aamirliaquat #cats #dogs #pakistan