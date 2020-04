کیا صبا قمر کا فون’ہیک ‘ہوگیا؟

View this post on Instagram

To my Person, Happiest Birthday to the Ultimate Diva, the most beautiful person inside out my one and only Q.U.E.E.N @sabaqamarzaman I think that you are placed into people's lives for a reason. Sometimes I wonder how I got so lucky and what I have done to deserve a friend/mentor like you. I could really write a book about the positive affect you have had on my life. These videos can really show the bond that we share with each other and it's never a dull moment at all! You're nothing less than a family to me and i feel blessed to have you in my life. You believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. You loved me when I was hard to love. You listened to me when I didn’t have a voice. But most importantly, you'll always be my Go-To person no matter what because whenever my confidence lags you re assure me of myself! And I think, That is special in every sense. Thankyou for being YOURSELF! ️ Thankyou for understanding my odd sense of humor, my love for sarcasm, also for laughing at my terrible jokes and side comments. I have never had a bad moment with you. You are the epitome of a beautiful human being. I hope that every person in this world has someone like you in their lives. -Signing off with lots of love and Duaas always! #SabaQamar #SabaQamarZaman #Birthday #IGdaily #BirthdayGirl