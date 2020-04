والدین سے گلے ملنے کا دل کرتا ہے، زارا نور عباس

View this post on Instagram

This picture was taken in NewYork a couple of years ago when Baba amma were lost in a conversation of their own like most of the days. I remember our long walks and conversations over dinner/tea/breakfast, almost whenever we'd get the chance. We loved talking. And today I miss all of that.. I miss hugging them. Seeing them in the lounge. Passing around them. You all may be stuck at home and may feel tied up. But if you have your parents around you, then be thankful that even in in a world crisis like this; you can see your parents right infront of you. In the lounge. In their room. Under the same roof. And the ones who don't have them around. Cry if you like. Be vulnerable. But hang in there.. And pray. And Ask. Ask God for better days. All over.. Once again.