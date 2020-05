ترکش ڈرامے کے چرچے، ہمارے فنکاروں کا کیا ہوگا؟

View this post on Instagram

Just in case you’re not aware of the should-we-air-Erturgrul-on-PTV debate (but you couldn’t possibly not know of it since it’s allll over Instagram), here’s the lowdown: actor #Shaan talked about how the state channel, running on tax payers’ money, needed to showcase local content instead of international content ... #YasirHussain said that Turkish stars and dramas could actually take over the time slots that were earlier allotted to local productions, thereby reducing revenue earned by local artistes ... ... #ManshaPasha supported him, saying that local content may not be as grandiose as international content but that’s because of all the difficulties that producers face when making content in Pakistan, usually all on their own, without government support ... #OsmanKhalidButt pointed out that Turkish dramas airing in Pakistan could open new revenue streams for local dubbing artistes and hopes that the revenue generated from the airing of #Ertugrul could be invested in creating Pakistani series of the same caliber ... #AhmedAliButt’s really enjoying the drama and hoping that it inspires Pakistanis to credits similar dramas. Phew! I don’t think this is over yet. Meanwhile, Ertugrul is breaking YouTube viewership records in Pakistan. What’s next? Am I going to be seeing Halima Sultan endorsing our soaps, lawns, shampoos? #Ertugrulstory