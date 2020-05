جمعۃ الوداع کے موقع پر ماورا اور منشا کا پیغام

View this post on Instagram

Jumma tul Wida Mubarak May Allah help us become better human beings, kinder hearts & among those who treat fellow human beings fairly & with respect. It’s never too late to give up bad habits , it’s never too late to look within . All this time & nothing to do, let’s spend it in self analysis & correction. May we never hurt another’s heart, never speak ill behind another’s back & always be the reason of another’s joy. Ameen #JummatulWida #RamazanKareem