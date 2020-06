خوش قسمت ہوں کہ اپنے گھر والوں کے ساتھ ہوں، ماہرہ خان

View this post on Instagram

There have been moments of silence, carelessness, loneliness, realisations and pure joy during this time. I consider myself fortunate, that I live with my family. When nothing much makes sense, they do. They make me a braver person. And I hope that they are braver because of me. Acknowledge yourself for being brave. Whatever it is that you find strength in, keep it close and protect it @always.pakistan #TheNewBrave #alwaysazad