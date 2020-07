نئے آنے والے فنکار بغیر سیل فون اپنے وقت کو انجوائے کریں، علی ظفر کا مشورہ

View this post on Instagram

Found this picture from the LSA show rehearsal in 2007 on my songs from “Masti” with Reema G. The entire show was taken to Malasia. Fun and simpler times. No social media to post and boast. The entire fraternity enjoyed a cozy and joyous atmosphere as the music industry seemed to be thriving. I wish the new talent today gets to experience and enjoy such times (preferably without the cellphones) :) #goodtimes #throwback #lsa #rehearsals