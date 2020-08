حریم فاروق نے عید کی مصروفیات بتادیں

View this post on Instagram

Eid Day 2 checklist: Consume ample amounts of Karahi, Mutton Roast and all things that are ‘gosht’ Eat an unhealthy amount of Meethai and anything sweet Regret life choices of eating everything Take pictures Tie hair for pictures due to heat Nap ^^This is just a fraction of how I spent my 2nd day of Eid. How did you guys spend your second day of Eid? Also was it just me who took a nap