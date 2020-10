پاکستانی ایتھلیٹ نے بحرین میں ایم ایم اے فائٹ جیت لی

View this post on Instagram

ALHAMDOLILAH we got the job done last night. Been a long road but I’ve been blessed with a great support system. I gotta thank my coach and absolute mastermind bhai jaan @wakinyan_mma fight team and @titanfightermma and all the guys who came down there to put work in with me. my brother @realdwooding we worked hard together for this and he’s up next InshaAllah. @dardan.mma @m1romanek @theghostmmaofficial @jstyli @dennis_elchico @m.mslk @tomblower16 @50shadesmma @dan_collins89 @roninmma.london The guys down at @fearlessmmauk for the rounds @jakehadleymma @aaron_cobournemma @josh_abreu99 @wildcardash My family who put up with my journey and my friends who constantly sent good energy and love. My management @warriormanagementgroup @omaarthe1 @bravegym.pk hard work all day Shout out to @violent_money cause that’s what it’s all about! #LETSGETIT @nathangreyson1 @marjannyc for the belief @calumdnft respect my friend you tough son of a gun. Thank you to his highness Sheikh @khaled_hamad_alkhalifa for making this all possible Sir. Grateful to be part of the best promotion. All praise to the Almighty WHO WANTS THIS SMOKE ️ @bravemmaf @thehawkshahid @jdvanschalkwyk @gustavogfirmino @sbfightphotography #Alhamdolilah #pakibear #violentmoney #renegade #bravecf #marjannyc #smoke