پاکستانی اداکار ’نیل پالش‘ لگا کر کیا کہنا چاہ رہے ہیں؟

View this post on Instagram

Every child deserves the right to feel safe and protected. But here we are in 2020 where more than 10 children a day in Pakistan are subjected to abuse and violence (and that’s only what is being reported). Too many lives are being taken at the hand of an adult and This needs to end. We need to break this subject wide open, hear our children’s cries and vow to protect the children of this country from further abuse. This October, men all over the country are coming together to say NO MORE to child violence and end the suffering. Join me and become a polished Man. So Man Up and Paint one or all of your nails and show Pakistan your softer side. Children stay strong in silence every day, there is nothing tougher than painting a nail for them Nominate 3 mates to do the same. . . . . #PakistanForPolishedMan #PakistanIsPolished #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren #IamAPolishedMan #PolishedManPk @polishedman