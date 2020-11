ثانیہ مرزا نے بیٹے کو دعائیں سیکھا دیں

View this post on Instagram

I am a proud mumma ️ He learnt both these duas in a span of 5 days .. his pronounciation will improve InshaAllah but I am so proud of him that he knows the dua you recite before sleeping and the safar dua (which he needs a lot since we travel so much)️ just recited to him a few times and boom..he amazes me everyday and it's amazing what a memory these little humans have ️ MashaAllah @izhaan.mirzamalik