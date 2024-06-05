Ronaldo takes break from football, spotted playing tennis on vacation

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's heartbreak from Al Nassr's defeat to rivals Al Hilal in the Saudi King's Cup final, he has been seen on a refreshing vacation with his family.
Recently, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been sharing beautiful vacation pictures on his Instagram account as he takes a break before Euro 2024 with Portugal.
Meanwhile, his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, has also been posting vacation photos.
In a recent Instagram story, Ronaldo was seen playing tennis, dressed in a blue t-shirt and black shorts, showcasing a moment away from football.
Ronaldo was last seen in action on Friday, May 31, when Al-Nassr lost to Al-Hilal in a dramatic penalty shootout in the King Cup final.
The match was heated, with three red cards issued, and left Ronaldo in tears.
CR7 is expected to join the Portugal squad for friendlies against Croatia and the Republic of Ireland on June 8 and 11.
Additionally, this will be Ronaldo's sixth Euro appearance, with the 39-year-old aiming to add more international honors to his impressive career, having led Portugal to victory in the 2016 European Championship.