Jacqueline Fernandez steals the spotlight at Anant- Radhika's 'Shubh Ashirwad' night

Jacqueline Fernandez personified intense poise as she made a smashing appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwad ceremony on Saturday.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Cirkus actress dropped a glimpse of the dress she wore at the Ashirwad night.
In the clicks shared, the Mrs. Serial Killer star offered a close look into her extravagant outfit for the day along with some inside highlights from the ceremony where she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Orry.
The Bhoot Police starlet looked drop dead gorgeous as she slipped in a green embellished outfit with silver stonework.
She kept her look simple and accessorized it with a few rings and ear studs.
In the makeup department, Fernandez's glow was truly unmissable with her nude lips and mascara-laden eyes doing justice to her look.
The actress planned to keep her long tresses open to give her outfit more appeal.
Fernandez left her die-hard admirers gushing with her beauty as they poured love on her in the comments section of her post.
" Green suits her," one wrote.
The second penned, " you are legit looking so beautiful and elegant in the ambani wedding."
" Glamorous," another effused.
The fourth added, "Giving off such classy elegant vibes!!!!!"
On Ambani's big day, Fernandez dolled up in a golden lehenga choli and braided hair while she took her fashion a notch higher in a green dress on the Ashirwad ceremony.
Anant Ambani's wedding festivities have finally come to a close.