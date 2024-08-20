World’s oldest person, Maria Branyas Morera breathes her last at 117

The world oldest person Maria Branyas has passed away at the age of 117, her family confirmed in an official statement.
Branyas, who was officially acknowledged as the world’s oldest person by Guinness World Records in 2023 breathed her last peacefully during her sleep.
Her family confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday noting, “Maria Branyas has left us. She died as she wished: in her sleep, peacefully and without pain.”
“We will always remember her for her advice and her kindness,” Brayans’ family added.
A few days before her death, Branyas revealed about feeling week in an emotional post, noting, “The time is near. Don’t cry, I don’t like tears. And above all, don’t suffer for me. Wherever I go, I will be happy.”
Maria Brayans have been living in the Santa Maria del Tura nursing home in north-eastern Spain’s town Olot for the past two decades.
She claimed the record of being world’s oldest person after the death of a French nun Lucile Randon, who passed away at 118.
Maria Branyas lived through the 1918 flu, two world wars and Spain’s civil war.
Just weeks after her 113th birthday she was also infected with Covid-19 in 2020.