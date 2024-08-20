World

World’s oldest person, Maria Branyas Morera breathes her last at 117

Maria Branyas lived through two world wars and Spain’s civil war

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Maria Branyas, world’s oldest person dead at 117
Maria Branyas, world’s oldest person dead at 117

The world oldest person Maria Branyas has passed away at the age of 117, her family confirmed in an official statement.

Branyas, who was officially acknowledged as the world’s oldest person by Guinness World Records in 2023 breathed her last peacefully during her sleep.

Her family confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday noting, “Maria Branyas has left us. She died as she wished: in her sleep, peacefully and without pain.”

“We will always remember her for her advice and her kindness,” Brayans’ family added.

A few days before her death, Branyas revealed about feeling week in an emotional post, noting, “The time is near. Don’t cry, I don’t like tears. And above all, don’t suffer for me. Wherever I go, I will be happy.”

Maria Brayans have been living in the Santa Maria del Tura nursing home in north-eastern Spain’s town Olot for the past two decades.

She claimed the record of being world’s oldest person after the death of a French nun Lucile Randon, who passed away at 118.

Maria Branyas lived through the 1918 flu, two world wars and Spain’s civil war.

Just weeks after her 113th birthday she was also infected with Covid-19 in 2020.

King Charles ‘radically’ crushing Prince Andrew’s security for this reason

King Charles ‘radically’ crushing Prince Andrew’s security for this reason
Taylor Swift’s ex attends London concert amid rain and technical glitches

Taylor Swift’s ex attends London concert amid rain and technical glitches
Brad Pitt’s Italy getaway hits sour note after Shiloh Jolie ditches last name

Brad Pitt’s Italy getaway hits sour note after Shiloh Jolie ditches last name
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’

King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’

World News

King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
US Secretary Antony Blinken heads to Egypt seeking progress on Gaza ceasefire
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Police release shocking bodycam video of rioters attacking officers in Staffordshire
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Israeli forces recover six hostages' bodies in overnight Gaza incursion
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Joe Biden reduces to tears after receiving enthusiastic warm welcome at DNC
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Search for missing tech tycoon Mike Lynch ongoing after yacht sinks in Sicily
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
US intelligence exposes Iran's role in Trump campaign cyber attack
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Benjamin Netanyahu calls Blinken talks 'positive' as ceasefire hopes grow
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
UK tech giant Mike Lynch and family missing after yacht sinks off Sicily
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Donald Trump’s AI-generated Taylor Swift endorsement EXPOSED as fake
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Kamala Harris looking for 4 things at Democratic National Convention
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan eyes Oxford chancellor role amid legal battle