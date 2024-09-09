World

Georgia school shooting: Suspect’s mother warned of 'extreme emergency’ earlier

Mother of the teen suspect asked the school to check on her son on the day of the attack

  • September 09, 2024
Apalachee High School was warned before a student's fatal shooting attack that killed four people in the school.

According to BBC, the US media revealed that the mother of the 14-year-old suspect in the Georgia school shooting last week warned the school of an ‘extreme emergency’ prior to the attack.

It was also reported that both the mother and grandmother of the suspect were in contact with the school.

As per the messages obtained by The Washington Post, the mother of the boy, Marcee Gray, told her sister, Annie Brown, that on the day of the shooting, she asked the school to check on her son.

Marcee wrote, “I was the one that notified the school counsellor at the high school. I told them it was an extreme emergency and for them to go immediately and find (my son) to check on him.”

This report came after the police arrested the suspect, Colt Gray’s father, Colin Gray, with the charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, and child cruelty.

For the unversed, the 14-year-old boy is accused of shooting at his school, Apalachee High School, which killed two students and two teachers and left nine others injured. Colt is facing four counts of first-degree murder.

