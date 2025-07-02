Earth's rotation speeds up: Get ready for the shortest day ever

A scientist has warned that Earth's rotation is unexpectedly accelerating, leading to the shortest day in history in just a few weeks.
According to Daily Mail, Graham Jones, an astrophysicist at the University of London, says Earth’s rotation could speed up noticeably on one of three dates this summer, either July 9, July 22, or August 5.
On those days, time is predicted to drop by 1.30, 1.38, or 1.51 milliseconds, respectively.
Researchers say that although this change will be tiny, it can affect everything from satellite systems and GPS accuracy to how we measure time itself.
Leonid Zotov, a scientist at Moscow State University, said: 'Nobody expected this, the cause of this acceleration is not explained.'
Since 2020, scientists have noticed that Earth has been spinning slightly faster than usual, but the cause remains a mystery to this day..
Before that, the planet was slowing down over time, due to the moon's gravitational pull, which stretched days into the 24-hour cycle we now live by.
Earth normally takes 24 hours, or exactly 86,400 seconds, to complete one full rotation, which is called a solar day.
Earth's rotation is not always perfect, as it can shift by a tiny amount over time, a few milliseconds.
That is likely due to the Earth’s spin being influenced by natural forces, like earthquakes and ocean currents.
Melting glaciers, movement in Earth’s molten core, and large weather patterns like El Niño can also slightly speed up or slow down the planet’s rotation.