Port Authority Bus Terminal shutdown after 2 buses collide, injuring 14

New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal halted operations after buses collision left over a dozen people injured.
According to USA Today, at least 14 people were injured on Wednesday, July 2, morning after three NJ Transit buses collided at a travel hub near Times Square.
The New York Fire Department said that the authorities responded to the collision report at around 6am, and of the injuries caused by the crash, none were life-threatening.
Injured people were transferred to nearby hospitals for the treatment.
The New Jersey Transit Corporation announced a temporary suspension of the services to Port Authority. The authorities have also closed the bus terminal's express bus lane ramp for several hours.
Deputy Chief Jason Saffon, FDNY EMS, said, “One bus made contact with the rear of the other bus. It required some extrication, meaning they had to use some equipment to free the patient.”
“We initially had some difficulty getting up the ramp because it backed traffic up behind it. But we worked with the Port Authority police to open up the exit ramp so we could go up the wrong way and get our ambulances up there,” he added.
As per the website, NYC Port Authority Bus Terminal serves around 260,000 passengers during busy weekdays. The major transportation hub facilitates commuters from New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley, and cities like Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and other parts of the Northeast and Canada.