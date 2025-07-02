Paramount to settle lawsuit with Trump over Harris interview without apology

CBS News owner Paramount has agreed to settle a lawsuit with US President Donald Trump over an interview with Kamala Harris.

According to BBC, Trump, who won the second term in office after beating Harris in the presidential elections last November, filed a lawsuit against the media for broadcasting an allegedly edited interview of the Democratic candidate.

Trump in October 2024 filed a lawsuit against Paramount-owned CBS over then Vice President Harris's interview on the news programme 60 Minutes, alleging that the channel aired an edited interview to “tip the scales in favour of the Democratic Party” in the election.

Initially he filed a $10 billion lawsuit in Texas’ federal court, but a month after winning the election, he increased the claim to $20 billion in February.

However, the company on Wednesday, July 2, announced that it will pay $16 million to settle the case, adding, The settlement does not include a statement of apology or regret.

Paramount stated that they will not pay the settlement money to Trump “directly or indirectly,” instead it will go to Trump’s future presidential library.

CBS previously declined all the allegations and called the lawsuit “completely without merit”, requesting the judge to dismiss the case.

As per the lawsuit, the channel aired two versions of the interview, and Harris has given different answers to the same question about the Israel-Hamas war in both of the versions.

Paramount has also agreed to release transcripts of every 60 Minutes interview of the future presidential candidates after airing it for legal or national security reasons.

