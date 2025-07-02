European heatwave shuts down Eiffel Tower for tourists

Countries including France, Spain and the UK have been witnessing record-breaking heat in early summer

  by Web Desk
  • |
European heatwave shuts down Eiffel Tower for tourists

Europe is battling scorching heat as a marine heat wave in the Mediterranean Sea cause great panic in several countries.

As the planet warms up more each year, the pattern of heat waves continues, with the ocean heat playing a role in spiking temperature on land.

Water temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea are up to 9 degrees above average for this time of year amid a significant marine heat wave.

The most intense warming is present in the western Mediterranean, including the south of France.

A red heat wave warning, the highest designation, is in place for 16 French departments on Tuesday, July 1, including Île-de-France, where Paris is located.

Due to this, the Eiffel Tower summit will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 2, with staff advising their potential visitors to take precautions during the searing heat.

Moreover, sizzling temperature has been sweeping almost the entirety of France as multiple towns and cities endured temperatures above 100 degrees on Monday.

Temperature has broken records in Spain and Portugal as different areas of Europe brace for more intense heat on Wednesday, July 2.

According to Spain's national meteorological service AEMET, the town of El Granado witnessed a temperature of 46 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a new national record for June.

The UK has been under constant warm weather and is enduring its second heat wave of the summer. 

