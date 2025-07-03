Skydiving plane crashes into woods in New Jersey, injures 15 onboard

15 people onboard were sent to hospital after the skydiving plane went off New Jersey runway into woods

Fifteen people were rushed to a hospital when a skydiving aircraft veered off a runway and crashed in the woods near an airport in southern New Jersey.

On Wednesday evening, July 2, a Cessna 208B carrying 15 people was involved in the incident at the Cross Keys Airport, about 21 miles southeast of Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the shocking event is still under investigation, and no casualties were reported.

Aerial footage of the crashed plane showed it in the woods, with several pieces of debris nearby. Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles surrounded the scene.

Wendy A. Marano, a spokesperson for the hospital, shared that three passengers were evaluated at Cooper University Hospital's trauma centre in Camden, New Jersey, and eight people with less severe injuries were being treated in its emergency department.

Moreover, four other patients with "minimal injuries" were waiting for further evaluation.

Members of the hospital's EMS and trauma department were also present at the crash site.

Gloucester County Emergency Management advised the public on its Facebook page to avoid the area in order to let emergency vehicles access the site.

