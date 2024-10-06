Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo hits new milestone amid 'Guts' concert film release

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' World Tour concert film will be released on October 29, 2024

  • October 06, 2024


Olivia Rodrigo has achieved a major milestone before the release of her highly-anticipated Guts World Tour concert film.

On Saturday, the Filipino-American artist performed her biggest show in Manila, Philippines with a crowd of 55,000 people.

The show took place at the world’s largest indoor arena in Bulacan.

She told the concertgoers before performing her hit track, “At this part of the show, this is where I announce the song ‘So American’, [but] tonight with you guys, I’m kinda feeling so Filipino.”

“Tonight is also extra special because I believe this is the biggest show I’ve ever played in my whole entire life,” Olivia said, “I am seeing more people than I’ve ever seen.”

The tickets of the show were sold at P1,500 for the arena’s floor standing and seated sections.

“You guys are the most gorgeous ever, you’re so loud and so gorgeous, [and] you guys are wearing such cute little outfits,” Olivia further noted.

Moreover, all the net earned through this show will go to her Fund 4 Good, an initiative that supports girls’ education and reproductive rights globally.

