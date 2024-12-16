Sports

Adam Thielen pays heartfelt tribute to Randy Moss amid cancer battle

Adam Thielen showed respect and admiration for Moss by wearing a classic white Randy Moss Vikings jersey

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen gave a heartfelt tribute to Randy Moss.

Moss on Friday, during his Instagram Live session shared about his ongoing cancer treatment.

Moss said, "I am a cancer survivor. Some trying times, but we made it through. Yes, it's going to be a tough road with some chemo and radiation, but, like I said, man, I'm good."

“As soon as I get healthy [enough] to get back out with the guys, I will be on set. Hopefully I can be with you guys soon. My goal is to get back on television with my team,” he added.

Before the Panthers’ game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Thielen showed respect and admiration for Moss by wearing a classic white Randy Moss Vikings jersey to honour the legendary player and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Later, Thielen took to his Instagram account and shared heartfelt pictures, wearing the jersey with the number 84, along with a caption, “showing love to the legend.”


In another post, NBC Sunday Night Football shared a joint post featuring a childhood picture of Thielen, wearing a Moss jersey, with a caption, “Adam Thielen has been repping Randy Moss since day 1.”


Adam Thielen age:

He was born on August 22, 1990 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and now he is 34 years old. Thielen holds multiple NFL records, including eight straight games with 100+ yards receiving, and 74 receptions in the first half of a season.

Adam Thielen height and weight:

The player is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds (91 kg).

