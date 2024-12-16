Prince Harry keeps Royal Christmas tradition alive in California

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to California, they embraced a fresh start, leaving behind the structured traditions of royal life in the UK.
Since stepping back as working royals, the Sussexes have candidly shared their challenges within the royal family and under the unrelenting public spotlight.
However, even amidst their new Californian lifestyle, some royal customs have endured—particularly during the holiday season.
Prince Harry has revealed that one cherished royal tradition still holds a special place in his family's festive celebrations.
He and Meghan, along with their two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, exchange Christmas gifts on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day—a practice rooted in the British royal family’s German heritage.
This custom dates back nearly 200 years, reflecting the traditions of German Christmas celebrations, where presents are exchanged on Christmas Eve.
While Harry continues to honour this tradition, not everyone in the royal family is on board.
According to reports in the Daily Beast, Princess Kate finds the timing of the gift exchange a bit unusual.
"Kate has always found the presents-on-Christmas-Eve thing weird," a source revealed, adding that she’s keen to see this long-standing practice evolve in the future to align with the customs observed by most families in the UK.
The late Queen Elizabeth II, however, reportedly loved this tradition, as it allowed Christmas Day to focus on its religious significance rather than material exchanges. This thoughtful balance of festivities was something she cherished during her reign.
For Harry, carrying these traditions into his Californian Christmases has been a meaningful way to stay connected to his royal roots. Meghan has also embraced these customs with a personal touch.
During their first Christmas in California, she reportedly gifted Harry a humorous ornament featuring the late Queen, adding a playful nod to his family heritage.
Jokey and lighthearted gifts have long been a part of royal Christmas celebrations.
In years past, Princess Kate once humorously gifted Harry a "grow your own girlfriend" kit before he met Meghan—a reminder of the family’s fondness for keeping their festive exchanges spirited and fun.