Royal

Prince Harry keeps Royal Christmas tradition alive in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markleb have two children Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020 

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to California, they embraced a fresh start, leaving behind the structured traditions of royal life in the UK.

Since stepping back as working royals, the Sussexes have candidly shared their challenges within the royal family and under the unrelenting public spotlight. 

However, even amidst their new Californian lifestyle, some royal customs have endured—particularly during the holiday season.

Prince Harry has revealed that one cherished royal tradition still holds a special place in his family's festive celebrations.

He and Meghan, along with their two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, exchange Christmas gifts on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day—a practice rooted in the British royal family’s German heritage. 

This custom dates back nearly 200 years, reflecting the traditions of German Christmas celebrations, where presents are exchanged on Christmas Eve.

While Harry continues to honour this tradition, not everyone in the royal family is on board. 

According to reports in the Daily Beast, Princess Kate finds the timing of the gift exchange a bit unusual. 

"Kate has always found the presents-on-Christmas-Eve thing weird," a source revealed, adding that she’s keen to see this long-standing practice evolve in the future to align with the customs observed by most families in the UK.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, however, reportedly loved this tradition, as it allowed Christmas Day to focus on its religious significance rather than material exchanges. This thoughtful balance of festivities was something she cherished during her reign.

For Harry, carrying these traditions into his Californian Christmases has been a meaningful way to stay connected to his royal roots. Meghan has also embraced these customs with a personal touch. 

During their first Christmas in California, she reportedly gifted Harry a humorous ornament featuring the late Queen, adding a playful nod to his family heritage.

Jokey and lighthearted gifts have long been a part of royal Christmas celebrations. 

In years past, Princess Kate once humorously gifted Harry a "grow your own girlfriend" kit before he met Meghan—a reminder of the family’s fondness for keeping their festive exchanges spirited and fun.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make big announcement ahead of Christmas
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make big announcement ahead of Christmas
King Charles reign in danger after Prince Andrew Chinese spy scandal
King Charles reign in danger after Prince Andrew Chinese spy scandal
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal
Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal
Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share Christmas card with Leonor, Sofia
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share Christmas card with Leonor, Sofia
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally share Christmas card with Archie, Lilibet’s photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally share Christmas card with Archie, Lilibet’s photos
Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip
Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip
Alleged Chinese spy linked with Prince Andrew breaks silence as his identity revealed
Alleged Chinese spy linked with Prince Andrew breaks silence as his identity revealed
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' beaming video amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' beaming video amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Princess Anne releases emotional message as Andrew hit with new controversy
Princess Anne releases emotional message as Andrew hit with new controversy
Queen Camilla makes emotional move ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations
Queen Camilla makes emotional move ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations