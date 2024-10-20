Georgia dock collapse on Atlantic coast claims 7 lives

At least seven people died when a section of a boat dock collapsed off the coast of Georgia, plunging 20 individuals into the Atlantic waters.
The accident happened on Saturday, October 19, during a celebration of Sapelo Island's tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black Slave individuals.
A spokesperson of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Tyler Jonas, said that a gangway packed with people waiting for a ferryboat collapsed on the Georgia island, 60 miles of south of Savannah.
Taylor further stated, "We and multiple agencies are searching for survivors."
Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, who was present in the state capital, Atlanta, for campaign events, also issued a statement saying Joe Biden was in touch with the local officials and offered support.
"Tonight, Doug and I are praying for all those who were killed or injured in the collapse of the ferry dock walkway on Georgia’s Sapelo Island, as well as their family members and loved ones," Harris expressed mentioning her husband, Doug Emhoff.
She further added, "Even in the face of this heartbreak, we will continue to celebrate and honor the history, culture, and resilience of the Gullah-Geechee community."
As per Reuters, the Coast Guard helicopters outfitted with sonar rapidly began search and rescue operations.
According to officials of Georgia, Sapelo Island can only be accessed by boat along with the ferry taking approximately 20 minutes to reach its shore.
Notably, the cause of event is not revealed yet.