Georgia dock collapse on Atlantic coast claims 7 lives

A ferry dock collapsed on Sapelo Island, resulting in at least 7 deaths and multiple injuries

  by Web Desk
  October 20, 2024
At least seven people died when a section of a boat dock collapsed off the coast of Georgia, plunging 20 individuals into the Atlantic waters.

The accident happened on Saturday, October 19, during a celebration of Sapelo Island's tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black Slave individuals.

A spokesperson of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Tyler Jonas, said that a gangway packed with people waiting for a ferryboat collapsed on the Georgia island, 60 miles of south of Savannah.

Taylor further stated, "We and multiple agencies are searching for survivors."

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, who was present in the state capital, Atlanta, for campaign events, also issued a statement saying Joe Biden was in touch with the local officials and offered support.

"Tonight, Doug and I are praying for all those who were killed or injured in the collapse of the ferry dock walkway on Georgia’s Sapelo Island, as well as their family members and loved ones," Harris expressed mentioning her husband, Doug Emhoff.

She further added, "Even in the face of this heartbreak, we will continue to celebrate and honor the history, culture, and resilience of the Gullah-Geechee community."

As per Reuters, the Coast Guard helicopters outfitted with sonar rapidly began search and rescue operations.

According to officials of Georgia, Sapelo Island can only be accessed by boat along with the ferry taking approximately 20 minutes to reach its shore.

Notably, the cause of event is not revealed yet.

New Polio cases detected in Pakistan, 39 children infected
Elon Musk makes bold move to boost Trump Harris election race
Trump wins big support in Georgia ahead of Harris, Obama rally
Indonesia's new President Prabowo vows to create a fear-free nation for all
US elections to take dramatic turn with Kamala Harris surprise predict
Unseen US Constitution copy shakes up auction with unpredictable interest
Storm Ashley prompts yellow alert for high winds across the UK
Donald Trump promises 'massive' tariffs if China dares to target Taiwan
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
UK seeks to strengthen ties with Beijing under new Labour government
South Korea claims North Korean troops deployed to aid Russia in Ukraine conflict
Italy Defence Minister warns G7 on world's worsening security situation