Instagram scraps 'frustrating' feature after user backlash

Instagram has recently introduced a major update that removes the highly criticized “rug pull” feature.
As per Gadget360, this change comes in response to user complaints about the automatic feed refresh whenever they opened the app that users found quite irritating.
Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri confirmed the update in a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media.
The “rugg pull” was an internal term Instagram used for the feature that made the feed to automatically refresh when users opened the app, particularly after being inactive for a while.
From now on, the platform’s feed will no longer refresh automatically when the app is reopened after a short break.
This feature will allow users to see the posts that originally appear on the screen without automatic refreshing.
Instagram will now load content in advance but won’t show it until the user scrolls. The newly loaded post will then appear below the posts that are already visible.
Additionally, Instagram recently added a new feature that will allow users to add a song easily from other’s post, reels and shorts to their Spotify playlist.
In addition to this, Instagram has also unveiled a new and unique feature for creators, making it simpler and more enjoyable to share their profiles.
This new feature allows users to design a two sided digital card, along with customizable options.