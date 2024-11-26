Vaping instantly affects oxygen levels and vascular health of a person, study

E-cigarettes have immediate effects on human health even if they do not contain nicotine, new research reveals.
According to CNN, research presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America in Chicago found that vaping with or without nicotine lowered the amount of oxygen in the blood and damaged blood vessels.
The lead author of the study, Dr. Marianne Nabbout, who did the research at the University of Pennsylvania, said, “People mistakenly believe that electronic cigarettes are safer alternatives to tobacco-based cigarettes, but this is actually not true.”
“Even if there was no nicotine in the e-cigarette, there could be other components that may be harmful. That is why I think we saw these significant effects, even when the subjects were not choosing the nicotine-based electronic cigarette,” she further added.
For this research, Nabbout and her team took three groups of people, cigarette smokers, e-cigarette vapers, and vapers who used products without nicotine, ranging in age from 21 to 49, and compared their results with 10 people who did not vape or smoke.
The results showed that people who vaped with or without nicotine had decreased oxygen saturation.
Furthermore, the study shows that even though it does not contain the same harmful and cancer-causing chemicals as tobacco smoke, vaping still puts chemicals into the human body. When a person vapes, they inhale a vapor of heating liquid that not only contains water but substances like lead, nickel, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, and glycerin.