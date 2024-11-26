Sci-Tech

Vaping instantly affects oxygen levels and vascular health of a person, study

Researchers revealed that vaping even without nicotine immediately damages blood vessels

  • by Web Desk
  • November 26, 2024
Researchers revealed that vaping even without nicotine immediately damages blood vessels
Researchers revealed that vaping even without nicotine immediately damages blood vessels 

E-cigarettes have immediate effects on human health even if they do not contain nicotine, new research reveals.

According to CNN, research presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America in Chicago found that vaping with or without nicotine lowered the amount of oxygen in the blood and damaged blood vessels.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Marianne Nabbout, who did the research at the University of Pennsylvania, said, “People mistakenly believe that electronic cigarettes are safer alternatives to tobacco-based cigarettes, but this is actually not true.”

“Even if there was no nicotine in the e-cigarette, there could be other components that may be harmful. That is why I think we saw these significant effects, even when the subjects were not choosing the nicotine-based electronic cigarette,” she further added.

For this research, Nabbout and her team took three groups of people, cigarette smokers, e-cigarette vapers, and vapers who used products without nicotine, ranging in age from 21 to 49, and compared their results with 10 people who did not vape or smoke.

The results showed that people who vaped with or without nicotine had decreased oxygen saturation.

Furthermore, the study shows that even though it does not contain the same harmful and cancer-causing chemicals as tobacco smoke, vaping still puts chemicals into the human body. When a person vapes, they inhale a vapor of heating liquid that not only contains water but substances like lead, nickel, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, and glycerin.

WhatsApp unveils vibrant new theme colours in latest update
WhatsApp unveils vibrant new theme colours in latest update
Earth’s mysterious ‘mini moon’ about to disappear for 30 years: Here’s why
Earth’s mysterious ‘mini moon’ about to disappear for 30 years: Here’s why
UK deploys AI squirrel spotter to save endangered red squirrels
UK deploys AI squirrel spotter to save endangered red squirrels
Astronomers make surprising find of 'newborn' planet orbiting distant star
Astronomers make surprising find of 'newborn' planet orbiting distant star
Apple raises alarm over growing threat to Mac and MacBook devices
Apple raises alarm over growing threat to Mac and MacBook devices
Gruesome reality behind scientific experiments and violation of animal rights
Gruesome reality behind scientific experiments and violation of animal rights
How Google Al forecasting can prevent deadly floods in Pakistan
How Google Al forecasting can prevent deadly floods in Pakistan
NASA's tiny underwater robots set to uncover life’s secrets on Jupiter’s moon
NASA's tiny underwater robots set to uncover life’s secrets on Jupiter’s moon
Nvidia CEO optimistic about global cooperation in technology under Trump
Nvidia CEO optimistic about global cooperation in technology under Trump
Amazon invests another $4 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic
Amazon invests another $4 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic
WhatsApp introduces new way to simplify message reactions
WhatsApp introduces new way to simplify message reactions
Elon Musk's net worth hits all-time high
Elon Musk's net worth hits all-time high