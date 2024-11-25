Sci-Tech

WhatsApp unveils vibrant new theme colours in latest update

  by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
WhatsApp is releasing a new update for Android users, featuring refreshed theme colours for both light and dark modes.

As per WEBetaInfo, some beta testers have now access to a new version of the app that matches the recent changes made on iOS.

With this update, WhatsApp Business brings a new look with updated accent colours.

The light theme now features black accents, instead of the previous blue light, while the dark theme includes the white accents.

This feature is available to all Android users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has updated its Business app’s logo from “WA Business” to just “WhatsApp.”

To differentiate the Business app from WhatsApp Messenger, the new logo now features black and white accents.

Moreover, Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a new WhatsApp feature that will transcribe voice messages, aiming to help those who are unable to hear voice messages or who prefer reading text over listening to the audio.

Upon enabling the feature, users will be asked to download a language data package, with available options including English, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian and Hindi.

It is pertinent to note that downloading an additional data package is necessary to generate transcriptions on the device directly.

