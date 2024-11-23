Amazon invests another $4 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce company Amazon doubles its investment in the artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic with another $4 billion in funding.
According to The Guardian, the AI startup announced on Friday, November 22, 2024, that it has raised an additional $4 billion investment from its longtime supporter Amazon, bringing the e-commerce giant's total investment in the company to $8 billion.
The company said that Amazon maintains its status as a minor investor in the company, and its cloud service, AWS, will also be Anthropic's main cloud partner.
Moreover, Anthropic is teaming up with Amazon's Annapurna Labs to create new and powerful computer chips for the future generation of Amazon and also plans to train its foundational models on the hardware.
D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria said, “The investment in Anthropic is essential for Amazon to stay in a leadership position in AI… It (partnership) also allows Amazon to promote its AI services, such as leveraging its AI chips for training and inferencing, which Anthropic is using.”
Furthermore, Anthropic, which was co-founded by former OpenAI executives and siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei last year, received a $500 million investment from Alphabet, and the multinational conglomerate company has also promised to make another $1.5 billion in the future.