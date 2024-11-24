Sci-Tech

Apple raises alarm over growing threat to Mac and MacBook devices

The macOS update was launched at the same time as the iOS (18.1.1) and iPadOS (18.1.1) updates

  • November 24, 2024
Apple has recently issued a stern warning for millions of Mac and MacBook users around the world to prioritize updating their macOS.

As per Forbes, the newest update, macOS Sequoia 15.1.1, released earlier this week, follows the major 15.1 update from just a month ago, which addressed several bugs and security problems.

The macOS update was launched at the same time as the iOS (18.1.1) and iPadOS (18.1.1) updates.

It also introduced several new features, including the first generative AI tool in Apple’s software suite.

The release notes for macOS Sequoia 15.1.1 address two issues. The first is a fix for JavaScriptCore related to “maliciously crafted web content.”

The second resolves a WebKit issue that could enable a cross-site scripting attack through “processing maliciously crafted content.”

As per the outlet, the need to apply this update has been highlighted by a warning from the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency.

It said in a statement, noting, “Apple released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple Apple products. A cyber threat actor could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system. CISA encourages users and administrators to review the following advisories and apply necessary updates.”

To note, macOS Sequoia is compatible with all Mac and MacBook models powered by Apple Silicon.

It also supports certain Intel-based Macs and these models should also be updated as soon as possible.

