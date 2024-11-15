Measles cases skyrocket to over 10 million in 2023: WHO, CDC

Measles cases reported across the globe last year surged to an alarming rise by 20% as compared to the numbers recorded in 2022.
On Thursday, November 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new report in which it was revealed that in 2023, the total measles cases recorded led to an estimated 10.3 million.
In a joint statement issued by both organizations, “inadequate immunization coverage” was cited as the reason behind this alarming surge in this preventable disease.
The report also revealed that over 22 million children did not even receive their first dose of the two-dose measles vaccine last year.
Around 83% of children got first dose of vaccine while only 74% received the second dose, said the agencies.
Moreover, it was also found that nearly 107,500 people lost their lives to measles all around the world, among which the most affected were reported to be children under the age of 5.
As per the 2024 records, 277 measles cases have been recorded across 30 states in the United States.
In addition to this, 16 outbreaks have been reported in the country in 2024 as compared to just 4 in 2023.