Health

Measles cases skyrocket to over 10 million in 2023: WHO, CDC

WHO and CDC have released latest report about alarming surge in measles last year

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Measles cases skyrocket to over 10 million in 2023: WHO, CDC
Measles cases skyrocket to over 10 million in 2023: WHO, CDC

Measles cases reported across the globe last year surged to an alarming rise by 20% as compared to the numbers recorded in 2022.

On Thursday, November 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new report in which it was revealed that in 2023, the total measles cases recorded led to an estimated 10.3 million.

In a joint statement issued by both organizations, “inadequate immunization coverage” was cited as the reason behind this alarming surge in this preventable disease.

The report also revealed that over 22 million children did not even receive their first dose of the two-dose measles vaccine last year.

Around 83% of children got first dose of vaccine while only 74% received the second dose, said the agencies.

Moreover, it was also found that nearly 107,500 people lost their lives to measles all around the world, among which the most affected were reported to be children under the age of 5.

As per the 2024 records, 277 measles cases have been recorded across 30 states in the United States.

In addition to this, 16 outbreaks have been reported in the country in 2024 as compared to just 4 in 2023.

Triple negative breast cancer vaccine shows promising results
Triple negative breast cancer vaccine shows promising results
Malaria parasite developing resistance to life-saving drug
Malaria parasite developing resistance to life-saving drug
McDonald’s Quarter Pounder-linked E. Coli outbreak hits 104 cases
McDonald’s Quarter Pounder-linked E. Coli outbreak hits 104 cases
Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study
Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study
NHS launches powerful new pill to help thousands quit smoking
NHS launches powerful new pill to help thousands quit smoking
Asthma can cause memory difficulties in children, study reveals
Asthma can cause memory difficulties in children, study reveals
Canada reports first suspected human bird flu case
Canada reports first suspected human bird flu case
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snack
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snack
Blind woman regains vision after groundbreaking AI surgery
Blind woman regains vision after groundbreaking AI surgery
THIS simple tip can help you lower your blood pressure naturally
THIS simple tip can help you lower your blood pressure naturally
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Study reveals lasting impact of preterm birth on education and career
Study reveals lasting impact of preterm birth on education and career