Health

Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study

The research found that vitamin D supplements maintained the blood pressure in obese people

  by Web Desk
  November 13, 2024
A new research published in the journal of the Endocrine Society stated that supplementation with vitamin D plus calcium can lower blood pressure in older adults with obesity.

These supplements can decrease both systolic blood pressure and diastolic blood pressure.

The research also noted that a higher dose doesn’t always lead to better results in lowering blood pressure, as the effect was independent of the given dose.

In addition to this, the American Heart Association Trusted revealed that the normal blood pressure should be less than 120/180.

Number greater than systolic blood pressure of 130 or a diastolic blood pressure of 80 is seems as high blood pressure.

The study involved 221 individuals aged 65 and older who were taking vitamin D supplements, they were also categorized as having overweight.

Additionally, they also had a blood level of 25-hydroxy vitamin D between 10 and 30 ml, while levels below 30 ml are considered insufficient, and anything under 20 ml is seen as vitamin D deficiency.

Both the groups also took 250 mg of calcium nitrate as the study participants were followed for one year.

After observing the two groups, they found that higher dose of vitamin D did not offer more benefits than the lower dose.

However, both groups saw a significant decrease in blood pressure, with systolic pressure dropping by 3.5mm Hg and diastolic pressure falling by 2.8 mm Hg.

The research also found that people with obesity ad low vitamin D levels showed the greatest improvement in blood pressure. 

Health News

NHS launches powerful new pill to help thousands quit smoking
Asthma can cause memory difficulties in children, study reveals
Canada reports first suspected human bird flu case
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snack
Blind woman regains vision after groundbreaking AI surgery
THIS simple tip can help you lower your blood pressure naturally
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Study reveals lasting impact of preterm birth on education and career
Polio: Pakistan reports surge in cases after nationwide vaccination drive
How grapes can add five years to your life, study reveals
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
4 powerful reasons to make walking part of your routine