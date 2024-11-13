A new research published in the journal of the Endocrine Society stated that supplementation with vitamin D plus calcium can lower blood pressure in older adults with obesity.
These supplements can decrease both systolic blood pressure and diastolic blood pressure.
The research also noted that a higher dose doesn’t always lead to better results in lowering blood pressure, as the effect was independent of the given dose.
In addition to this, the American Heart Association Trusted revealed that the normal blood pressure should be less than 120/180.
Number greater than systolic blood pressure of 130 or a diastolic blood pressure of 80 is seems as high blood pressure.
The study involved 221 individuals aged 65 and older who were taking vitamin D supplements, they were also categorized as having overweight.
Additionally, they also had a blood level of 25-hydroxy vitamin D between 10 and 30 ml, while levels below 30 ml are considered insufficient, and anything under 20 ml is seen as vitamin D deficiency.
Both the groups also took 250 mg of calcium nitrate as the study participants were followed for one year.
After observing the two groups, they found that higher dose of vitamin D did not offer more benefits than the lower dose.
However, both groups saw a significant decrease in blood pressure, with systolic pressure dropping by 3.5mm Hg and diastolic pressure falling by 2.8 mm Hg.
The research also found that people with obesity ad low vitamin D levels showed the greatest improvement in blood pressure.