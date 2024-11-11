Health

Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snack

Dietitians suggested right nutrition can protect cognitive health from declining

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024
Everyone knows that the physical health of a person depends upon the diet, but the dietitian revealed that eating habits also impact cognitive health too.

According to Eating Well, a dietitian suggested that the right nutrition can not only support cognitive health but also protect against cognitive decline.

Wa Na Chun, owner of One Pot Wellness, explained, “Nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids from fatty fish, antioxidants from berries and leafy greens, protein from nuts and legumes, and B vitamins are crucial for maintaining and enhancing cognitive health.”

Managing mealtime and time with busy schedules is a bit challenging, but picking the right nutrient-dense and brain-healthy snacks could also create an impact.

Best High-Protein Snack for Cognitive Health

Canned sardines with whole-grain crackers are the best and most easily available snacks for better cognitive health.

Chun said, “Sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and provide 20 to 25 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving. For a quick snack, simply drain the liquid from a can of sardines and add a squeeze of lemon juice or a sprinkle of black pepper for flavor. Serve them on whole-grain crackers or toast for a balanced snack that supports cognitive health.”

Furthermore, eating protein is “critical” for a healthy body and especially for the brain. A study on people aged 60 and above found that the participants who have higher protein intake through meat, eggs, and legumes have better cognitive function than others. 

Health News

