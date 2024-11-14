Health

McDonald's Quarter Pounder-linked E. Coli outbreak hits 104 cases

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed McDonald's slivered onions behind E. Coli outbreak

  November 14, 2024
The McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers, that have been linked to the E. Coli outbreak in several states, have sickened 104 people from which 34 are hospitalized.

E. Coli cases have been reported across 14 states, revealed the latest update from the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The report also stated that due to the disease, one person has lost his life in Colorado, while four people are suffering from a life-threatening kidney disease complication.

According to the latest reports, at least 30 E. Coli cases have been reported in Colorado, 19 in Montana, 13 in Nebraska, 10 in New Mexico, 8 in Missouri and Utah, 6 in Wyoming, 3 in Kansas, 2 in Michigan, and one each in Iowa, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Washington, and Oregon, so far, reported AP News.

The outbreak, which was announced last month, after a number of people were reported sick, was linked to the slivered onions used in the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger and other menu items.

It was revealed that the onions were supplied by Taylor Farms, after which the California-based food producer company recalled its yellow onions on October 22, 2024.

Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study
NHS launches powerful new pill to help thousands quit smoking
Asthma can cause memory difficulties in children, study reveals
Canada reports first suspected human bird flu case
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snack
Blind woman regains vision after groundbreaking AI surgery
THIS simple tip can help you lower your blood pressure naturally
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Study reveals lasting impact of preterm birth on education and career
Polio: Pakistan reports surge in cases after nationwide vaccination drive
How grapes can add five years to your life, study reveals
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak