McDonald’s Quarter Pounder-linked E. Coli outbreak hits 104 cases

The McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers, that have been linked to the E. Coli outbreak in several states, have sickened 104 people from which 34 are hospitalized.
E. Coli cases have been reported across 14 states, revealed the latest update from the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The report also stated that due to the disease, one person has lost his life in Colorado, while four people are suffering from a life-threatening kidney disease complication.
According to the latest reports, at least 30 E. Coli cases have been reported in Colorado, 19 in Montana, 13 in Nebraska, 10 in New Mexico, 8 in Missouri and Utah, 6 in Wyoming, 3 in Kansas, 2 in Michigan, and one each in Iowa, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Washington, and Oregon, so far, reported AP News.
The outbreak, which was announced last month, after a number of people were reported sick, was linked to the slivered onions used in the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger and other menu items.
It was revealed that the onions were supplied by Taylor Farms, after which the California-based food producer company recalled its yellow onions on October 22, 2024.