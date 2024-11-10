Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog

A wellness expert revealed that in take five types of food are essential for those suffering from brain fog.
The National Library of Medicine has discovered that exposure to cold air can negatively affect our attention, processing speed and memory, commonly referred as brain fog, persisting even after warming up.
As United Kingdom (UK) is bracing for an upcoming "Arctic Blast" and below freezing temperatures, wellness expert and owner of UK Saunas, Brian Clarke has outlined five foods to incorporate into your winter diet to support brain health.
Following are five foods essential for people suffering from brain fog.
Animal proteins:
The brain is made up in part of protein, and for optimal function, it needs a continuous supply of amino acids, which are found in animal proteins such as fish, eggs, and poultry.
In addition to this, animal proteins are also called complete proteins as they contain all important amino acids required to body function.
Fatty Fish:
Fatty fish like sardines’ mackerel and herring are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which helps strengthen the connections between brain cell membranes and promotes better cognitive performance.
Omega-3’s anti-inflammatory properties also aid in managing and preventing brain disorders such as depression, which is triggered by inflammation in the brain.
Eggs:
As we age, our brains naturally undergo changes, becoming somewhat smaller and less active, which can impact memory and cognitive functions.
Similarly, eggs also contain choline, which can enhance your mood and memory by helping detoxify the body of heavy metals.
Berries:
Brian explained that blueberries, blackberries, and redcurrants benefit brain health by supporting gut health, as the digestive system and brain are connected through the enteric nervous system.
Berries contain polyphenols, which promote gut health by balancing bacteria and support brain health by protecting brain cells and reducing inflammation.
Leafy greens:
Leafy greens such as kale and spinach are packed with antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage and boost blood flow of brain.
Studies have also suggested that intake of dark green vegetables can reduce mild memory loss in older adults by lower intake of these antioxidants.