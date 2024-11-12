Health

NHS launches powerful new pill to help thousands quit smoking

The new medicine helps to reduce nicotine cravings and block its effects on the brain

  November 12, 2024
The NHS has taken a great step for people who want to quit smoking!

As per BBC, the NHS is set to introduce an enhanced stop-smoking pill to help tens of thousands of people in England to quit smoking.

NHS England reports that Varenicline, a daily tablet used for several months, is as effective as vapes and more effective than nicotine replacement gum or patches.

The drug, originally sold as Champix on the NHS, which helps to combat cravings was withdrawn due to impurities.

Now, the updated version has been approved as safe.

The official further stated that e-cigarettes will be “occasionally” offered as part of a starter kit.

Varenicline is available only with a prescription, so it cannot be purchased over the counter at pharmacies or supermarkets.

To get the medicine, individuals must have to consult their GP or visit an NHS stop smoking service.

It helps to reduce nicotine cravings and block its effects on the brain, and it also helps relieve withdrawal symptoms like irritability and sleep

As per NHS England, when used with behavioural support such as counselling, it helps about one in four people quit smoking for at least six months.

The University College London did research that revealed that this could also help over 85,000 people quit smoking each year and potentially prevent around 9,500 smoking related deaths over the next five years.

Health News

Asthma can cause memory difficulties in children, study reveals
Canada reports first suspected human bird flu case
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snack
Blind woman regains vision after groundbreaking AI surgery
THIS simple tip can help you lower your blood pressure naturally
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Study reveals lasting impact of preterm birth on education and career
Polio: Pakistan reports surge in cases after nationwide vaccination drive
How grapes can add five years to your life, study reveals
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
4 powerful reasons to make walking part of your routine
New study finds women are most affected by long COVID