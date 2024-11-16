World

IAEA head visits Iranian nuclear sites in push for transparency

The head of the nuclear watchdog visited two Iranian nuclear sites on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • November 16, 2024
IAEA head visits Iranian nuclear sites in push for transparency
IAEA head visits Iranian nuclear sites in push for transparency

The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited two key nuclear sites in Iran, signalling efforts to strengthen cooperation amid ongoing global concerns over Tehran's nuclear program.

As per the report of Reuter, on Friday, the head of the nuclear watchdog visited two Iranian nuclear sites included in his Iran visit.

The chief visit came shortly after Donald Trump's anticipated return to the White House and a European diplomatic push over Tehran's atomic activities

Informing about Tehran’s preparation to settle unresolved issues over its nuclear program, Iran's foreign minister highlighted that Iran will not give in to pressure while speaking with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi took to his X after the crucial talks in Tehran with Grossi, referring to three European countries, France, Britain and Germany - which represent the West alongside the United States at nuclear talk, to share update about the bilateral discussion.

He noted, “The ball is in the EU/E3 court.”

The Foreign minister further added, "Willing to negotiate based on our national interest and inalienable rights, but not ready to negotiate under pressure and intimidation.”

However, France's foreign ministry spokesman told the outlet, "We are fully mobilised with our E3 partners and the United States to bring Iran to the full implementation of its international obligations and commitments as well as cooperation in good faith with the agency.”

He added, "That mobilisation comes in different ways, including through resolutions ... so we expect that these messages are passed during Rafael Grossi's visit and we will adapt our reaction accordingly."

Using abbreviations in your texts? Here’s why you should stop right now
Using abbreviations in your texts? Here’s why you should stop right now
Is Elon Musk’s political rise setting him up for presidency?
Is Elon Musk’s political rise setting him up for presidency?
Fire blaze in Spanish care home claim 10 lives, several injured
Fire blaze in Spanish care home claim 10 lives, several injured
Lost WWII warship 'dancing mouse' discovered 80 years later in Indian Ocean
Lost WWII warship 'dancing mouse' discovered 80 years later in Indian Ocean
Thousands gather to pray for rain as Punjab declares health emergency amid smog
Thousands gather to pray for rain as Punjab declares health emergency amid smog
U.S. returns $10 million worth cultural treasures to India
U.S. returns $10 million worth cultural treasures to India
Donald Trump selects Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead 'major' health agency
Donald Trump selects Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead 'major' health agency
Central America warned off tropical storm Sara: Details
Central America warned off tropical storm Sara: Details
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un approves suicide drones mass production
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un approves suicide drones mass production
Delhi shuts primary schools as smog levels soar 50 times above safe limit
Delhi shuts primary schools as smog levels soar 50 times above safe limit
Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'
Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'
Rare earth minerals find in US could alter global power structure
Rare earth minerals find in US could alter global power structure