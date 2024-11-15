World

Central America warned off tropical storm Sara: Details

Central America is scrambling to make preparations for the impact of tropical storm Sara

  • November 15, 2024
Preparations are underway as Central America braces for Tropical storm Sara!

Honduras will likely be the first in the storm’s path as it slowly churned from the Caribbean.

Sara is moving west towards the northern coast of Honduras at a speed of 10 mph which will waken over the next few days, according to the U.S National Hurricane Centre. 

The NHC expects Sara to provoke "life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides”, before moving on to Belize on Sunday.

Accumulated rainfall has been predicted in the centre over the next few days, with some areas seeing as much as 30 inches.

Honduras has issued a red alert for its northern region, while other countries had activated emergency measures to prepare for the catastrophic rainfall.

As per a Miami-based forecaster, through early next week, tropical storms are expected to hit El Salvador, eastern Guatemala, tern Nicaragua, and the southern Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

It was located 130 miles Southeast of the Island of Guanaja, off the Honduran coast, on Thursday night and could remain semi-stationary off the Honduras Carribena coast.

To note, the storm could remain semi stationary off Honduras Caribbean coast through Sunday morning, the country’s Risk Management System warned. 

