Lost WWII warship 'dancing mouse' discovered 80 years later in Indian Ocean

In a major turn of events, wreck of WWII ship, USS Edsall, nicknamed as the “Dancing Mouse” unearthed in the depths of the Indian Ocean after almost 80 years.
As per multiple outlets, the 314-foot-long destroyer battled Japanese forces for more than an hour before sinking on March 1, 1942.
Three months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour, Japanese forces destroy this American warship.
The Royal Australian Navy found the vessel on the seabed around 200 miles east of Christmas Island.
Admiral Lisa Franchetti, chief of United States naval operations said in a statement, noting, “The commanding officer of Edsall lived up to the U.S. Navy tenet, ‘Don’t give up the ship,’ even when faced with overwhelming odds.”
The statement further added, “The wreck of this ship is a hallowed site, serving as a marker for the 185 U.S. Navy personnel and 31 U.S. Army Air Force pilots aboard at the time, almost all of whom were lost when Edsall succumbed to her battle damage.”
The Royal Australian Navy discovered the Edsall by chance while conducting an unrelated mission.
Crewmembers used advanced robotic and autonomous system usually employed for hydrographic surveys to found the Edsall on the sea floor.
However, the exact number of American troops who died aboard the Edsall during the attack remains unknown as some survivals were left in the water, while others were captured by Japanese forces.