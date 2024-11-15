North Korea leader Kim Jong Un approves suicide drones mass production

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently ordered a mass production of the aerial weapon.
He also guided a test of suicide drones before approving the large-scale production of the suicide drones. Kim believed that the invention of deadly weapons around the globe requires an urgent update of military theory.
On Friday, November 15, a state news agency KCNA said, "(Kim) underscored the need to build a serial production system as early as possible and go into full-scale mass production.”
The media outlet quoted Kim saying, "Such objective change urgently calls for updating many parts of military theory, practice and education.”
Previously, the Supreme Leader of North Korea has supervised the test of suicide drones, specially after the developing military cooperation with Russia.
The cooperation between the two countries also ignited a lot of question. One of the major concern was whether he was receiving technical help from Moscow to develop the weapons.
Suicide drones, also known as loitering munitions, have been widely used in the war in Ukraine as well as in the Middle East.
Moreover, North Korea has sent drones to the South to fly in major areas including the capital, Seoul, and over the no-fly zone surrounding the South Korean presidential office.