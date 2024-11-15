World

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un approves suicide drones mass production

Kim Jong Un guided a test of suicide drones before approving the large-scale production of the aerial weapon

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un approves suicide drones mass production
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un approves suicide drones mass production

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently ordered a mass production of the aerial weapon.

He also guided a test of suicide drones before approving the large-scale production of the suicide drones. Kim believed that the invention of deadly weapons around the globe requires an urgent update of military theory.

On Friday, November 15, a state news agency KCNA said, "(Kim) underscored the need to build a serial production system as early as possible and go into full-scale mass production.”

The media outlet quoted Kim saying, "Such objective change urgently calls for updating many parts of military theory, practice and education.”

Previously, the Supreme Leader of North Korea has supervised the test of suicide drones, specially after the developing military cooperation with Russia.

The cooperation between the two countries also ignited a lot of question. One of the major concern was whether he was receiving technical help from Moscow to develop the weapons.

Suicide drones, also known as loitering munitions, have been widely used in the war in Ukraine as well as in the Middle East.

Moreover, North Korea has sent drones to the South to fly in major areas including the capital, Seoul, and over the no-fly zone surrounding the South Korean presidential office.

Kourtney Kardashian pens 'lovely' wish on Travis Barker’s 49th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian pens 'lovely' wish on Travis Barker’s 49th birthday
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un approves suicide drones mass production

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un approves suicide drones mass production
Lisa appreciates BLACKPINK members’ support for her solo artist journey

Lisa appreciates BLACKPINK members’ support for her solo artist journey
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars

TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars

World News

TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Delhi shuts primary schools as smog levels soar 50 times above safe limit
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Rare earth minerals find in US could alter global power structure
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Marie Antoinette's scandalous diamond necklace auctioned for $4.8M
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Trump's Republicans secure majority in the US House with 218 seats
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Alex Jones’ Infowars sold to The Onion amid bankruptcy proceedings
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Historic stone with 20 lines of Hebrew Bible set for auction
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
World's longest nonstop commercial flight to get first-class upgrade soon
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
World's largest coral discovered in Pacific Ocean: ‘Visible from space’
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Brazil Supreme Court bomb blast: One dead in explosive attack
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Pakistan's Punjab takes action against world's worst smog with new plan
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Melania Trump to break tradition: Will not move to White House full-time