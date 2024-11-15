Viral Moo Deng steals spotlight with new hit song 'Moodeng Moodeng'

A pygmy hippo in Thailand named Moo Deng, who went viral and gained a lot of attention, now has an official song, Moodeng Moodeng.
As per CNBC, this song is available in four different languages and is 50 seconds long.
This song released on Wednesday features simple yet catchy lyrics such as “Please Mommy, come play with me/ Bounce with me, Mom” and is available in versions in Thai, Chinese and Japanese.
The music video features a pygmy hippopotamus from a zoo in Thailand, bouncing in her signature style on a loop.
Moo Deng also became immensely popular in a series of memes due to her chubby body shape.
The song was released by GMM Music, one of Thailand’s leading music companies, and was produced by acclaimed Thai songwriter Mueanphet Ammara.
As of Thursday, the music videos in all four languages had garnered over 100,000 views on YouTube.
Moo Deng, whose name means “bouncy pork” in Thai after a type of meatball, has become the zoo’s attraction, bringing in thousands of visitors daily.
She is also prominently displayed on zoo merchandise and has appeared in advertisements for cosmetics, bakeries and clothing.
Now, experts estimate that there are only about 2,500 left in the wild world wide.