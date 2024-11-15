World

Delhi shuts primary schools as smog levels soar 50 times above safe limit

Residents in Delhi have experienced eye irritations as well as breathing issues

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
In view of the increasing smog in Delhi, all primary schools have been closed on Thursday, November 14.

As per BBC, Delhi and its surrounding areas are experiencing hazardous pollution levels that pose a serious threat to public health.

On Thursday, the amount of fine particulate matter in the air was more than 50 times higher than the safe limit which is set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Indian capital's chief minister, Atishi Marlena Singh, said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that classes will move online until further notice following a thick smog that has covered the entire city.

Local media reported that residents in Delhi have experienced eye irritations as well as breathing issues.

Every year, Delhi and northern states experience smog caused by a combination of dropping temperatures, smoke, dust, vehicle emissions, low wind speeds and the burning of crop stubble.

As per IQAir, a Swiss-based air quality monitoring organization, Delhi recorded an average of 254 particles of fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) per cubic meter of air.

These particles then enter the lungs and also impact other organs.

Not only this, they can lead to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

A study published in The Lancet in July revealed that 7.2% of daily deaths in the city could be linked to fine particulate pollution.

