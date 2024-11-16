Indian hospital deadly fire claims 10 newborn babies lives in overnight tragedy 

A deadly blaze in India's Maharani Lakshmibai Medical College in Jhansi killed ten newborn babies.
According to The Guardian, 10 newborn babies died while 16 others are in critical condition after a fire broke out late on Friday night, November 15, 2024, in a hospital in the state of Uttar Pradesh, 450 km (280 miles) south of Delhi.
As per the authorities, the fire, after breaking out, quickly spread in a ward where 55 infants were admitted. 45 of the babies were rescued from the blaze, while 10 others lost their lives in the overnight tragedy.
UP deputy chief minister, Brajesh Pathak, told reporters, “Ten infants have sadly died. Seven bodies have been identified. Three bodies haven’t been identified as yet.”
“The cause of the fire will be probed. If any lapses are found, strict action will be taken against those responsible, and no one will be spared,” he further added.
The deputy chief minister also highlighted that the safety audit of the hospital was last carried out in February 2024, followed by a fire drill three months later.
Moreover, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed grief over the “heart wrecking” deaths of the children.
He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “My deepest condolences to those who have lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss.”
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced 500,000 rupees ($5,900) in compensation for the families of infant victims.
Adityanath said on X that he has instructed the district administration and concerned officials to carry out relief and rescue operations “on a war footing.”