Karoline Leavitt to make history as youngest White House press secretary

The 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has announced another name for his team and appointed Karoline Leavitt as the youngest White House press secretary in history.
According to Associated Press, a newly-elected president who will take over the White House on January 20, 2025, on Friday, November 15, 2024, named his campaign press secretary as his White House press secretary.
Trump stated, “Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary.”
“Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again,” he continued.
The White House press secretary usually acts as the voice of the administration and typically holds media briefings and press conferences, but Trump during his first term took a non-traditional approach and served as his own chief spokesperson.
During his time in office from 2017 to 2021, he had four press secretaries, but he frequently engaged with the public through his rallies, social media, and his own briefings.
Moreover, the 27-year-old thanked Trump for appointing her in a post on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote, “Thank you, President Trump, for believing in me. I am humbled and honored. Let’s MAGA (Make America Great Again).”
To note, Leavitt would be the youngest White House press secretary in the history of America since Ronald Ziegler, who took position in 1969 in Richard Nixon’s administration at the age of 29 years.