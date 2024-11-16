Zambia's old lady, Margret Chola becomes fashion icon: Here's how 

A grandmother in rural Zambia, Margret Chola, has become internet sensation after she dressed up in swapping outfits with her granddaughter.
The old lady, who is in her mid-80’s is affectionately known as “Legendary Glamma” and has won the hearts of 225,000 Instagram followers with her bold and playful fashion photos.
Speaking to BBC, Ms. Chola shared, "I feel different, new, and alive in these clothes, in a way I’ve never felt before—like I can conquer the world!"
Diana Kaumba, the granddaughter of Margret, is a New York-based stylist who created The Fortnightly Granny Series in 2023, came up with the idea after marking the second anniversary of her father.
She says that her father, who dressed well, inspired her passion for fashion.
During that visit, Ms. Kaumba did not get the chance to wear all of her carefully curated outfits, so she asked her grandmother to dress up.
The old lady wore Mbuya’s top with Chitange, a piece of patterned cloth draped around the waist.
Additionally, Ms Chola was photographed in all her glamor outdoors, sitting on an elegant wooden chair or lounging on a leather sofa, with a backdrop exposed brick building, mango trees and maize crops.
Granny also posed in clothes mixed with vibrant colors and styles, to a blue, black and green top complemented with golden snake necklace and bracelet.
In some shots, Ms Chola is seen holding a radio that she carries with her and also take to bed with her.
To note, Marget Chola was raised by her grandparents, went to school and forced to marry a 30-year-old due to economic reasons.