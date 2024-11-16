World

What is the world's best cheese for 2024?

240 experts from the world announced the best cheese for 2024 after inspecting 4,786 cheeses

  • by Web Desk
  • November 16, 2024
240 experts from the world announced the best cheese for 2024 after inspecting 4,786 cheeses
240 experts from the world announced the best cheese for 2024 after inspecting 4,786 cheeses

The 2024 World’s Best Cheese award goes to the piece of soft, raw ewes’ milk cheese, Queijo de Ovelha Amanteigado.

According to CNN, after the largest cheese inspection in the world since 1988, the cheese experts announced the winner of the 2024 World Cheese Awards on Friday, November 15, 2024.

During the contest, 240 experts from all around the world saw 4,786 cheeses from 47 different countries under one roof in the Portuguese city of Viseu.

Portugal's Quinta do Pomar wins the top cheese award after beating 14 finalists from around the world, including Switzerland, Brazil, the United States, Norway, Italy, Germany, and Spain.

Portuguese cheese exporter Manuel Maia, who was part of the international panel of jurors, said, “It’s quite balanced… voluptuous. It is a really sublime match of protein and fat. It’s really a fantastic cheese.”

Quinta do Pomar is made with vegetarian thistle rennet and is gooey but looks buttery, and shiny. It has a slightly bitter, herbal flavor, typically by slicing off the top and scooping out the center.

Furthermore, last year Norway’s Nidelven Blå, a creamy semi-solid blue old, and cows’ milk cheese made by the Gangstad Gårdsysteri creamery won the contest, while in 2022 Swiss Gruyère won the award.

Zambia's old lady, Margret Chola becomes fashion icon: Here's how
Zambia's old lady, Margret Chola becomes fashion icon: Here's how
Karoline Leavitt to make history as youngest White House press secretary
Karoline Leavitt to make history as youngest White House press secretary
Valencia's leader admits flood failures, denies resignation calls
Valencia's leader admits flood failures, denies resignation calls
IAEA head visits Iranian nuclear sites in push for transparency
IAEA head visits Iranian nuclear sites in push for transparency
Using abbreviations in your texts? Here’s why you should stop right now
Using abbreviations in your texts? Here’s why you should stop right now
Is Elon Musk’s political rise setting him up for presidency?
Is Elon Musk’s political rise setting him up for presidency?
Fire blaze in Spanish care home claim 10 lives, several injured
Fire blaze in Spanish care home claim 10 lives, several injured
Lost WWII warship 'dancing mouse' discovered 80 years later in Indian Ocean
Lost WWII warship 'dancing mouse' discovered 80 years later in Indian Ocean
Thousands gather to pray for rain as Punjab declares health emergency amid smog
Thousands gather to pray for rain as Punjab declares health emergency amid smog
U.S. returns $10 million worth cultural treasures to India
U.S. returns $10 million worth cultural treasures to India
Donald Trump selects Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead 'major' health agency
Donald Trump selects Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead 'major' health agency
Central America warned off tropical storm Sara: Details
Central America warned off tropical storm Sara: Details